What's Happening: June 18, 2017

Free patriotic performance at Rainbow Acres

At 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, come listen to popular entertainer Eric Williams at the Rainbow Acres Palmer Community Center, at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde.

Williams, who has played in the Verde Valley for more than 20 years, is a popular entertainer who many consider a delight in that he carries his one man show with a variety of instruments while singing and entertaining. He plays the piano, guitar, saxophone, harmonica and other instruments. Just a smorgasbord of audio delights.

A local favorite, this accomplished musician, composer and recording artist has an extensive repertoire in jazz, blues, rock and popular songs of the 1920s through todays more modern hits.

Come join us at Rainbow Acres and enjoy a special performance on our beautiful ranch. The Palmer Community Center is air conditioned, has a performance stage and we guarantee a great time.

Call 928-567-5231 for additional information or visit: www.RainbowAcres.com

A Course in Life and Faith: A Bahá'í perspective

The Cottonwood Bahá'í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The sixth class will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30pm-1:30pm and will be titled: Equality of the Sexes.



The Baha'i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” Baha'u'llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

What should your loved ones know about your care wishes?

Join Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines in the library’s Key Lime room on Wednesday, June 21st from 10-11 a.m. for a presentation which will help you to prepare your 5 wishes that will talk about your personal, emotional and spiritual needs as well as your medical wishes.

During this workshop you will be able to complete your 5 Wishes Booklet by choosing the person you want to make your health care decisions for you if you are not able to make them for yourself. The 5 Wishes lets you say exactly how you wish to be treated if you get seriously ill.

Please RSVP to Julie Keeney at 928-899-9498 or Carson at 928-554-8391 to register today!

Hosted and Sponsored by: Hospice of the Pines program please call Carson at 928-554-8391.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

Survivors of Suicide Support Group (SOS), a service of EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, is a support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. June meeting will be at 6:30, Tuesday, June

27 at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

For information call Barbara Litrell @928-649-0135

Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley

The June Program for the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will focus on “Drugs, Overdoses, Crimes, Suicides - What Can Communities Do?” The featured speaker will be Merilee Fowler, Executive Director of two nonprofit agencies, MATFORCE and Community Counts. The program is free, open to the public, and will take place at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr. Sedona on Monday, June 26, 9:30-11AM. The presentation will be followed by the Coalition business meeting at which the public is welcome.

Fowler will present data from the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, crime data and overdose data. She will also relate it to the opioid problem resulting in 790 Arizona residents dead from opioid overdoses last year. This has led Governor Ducey to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency in Arizona.

Fowler will explain what the county and state are doing and what needs to be done under this crisis situation.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse “Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, morphine, and many others. These drugs are chemically related and interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain. Opioid pain relievers are generally safe when taken for a short time and as prescribed by a doctor, but because they produce euphoria in addition to pain relief, they can be misused (taken in a different way or in a larger quantity than prescribed, or taken without a doctor’s prescription). Regular use -- even as prescribed by a doctor -- can lead to dependence and, when misused, opioid pain relievers can lead to overdose incidents and deaths.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 Non-profit whose mission is to help create a caring community where individuals and families living with mental illness can find hope, help, healing and support. The Coalition’s work includes education programs, advocacy efforts, and community support services. For more information, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

League Program on Education Funding in Arizona planned June 19

The June Voter Education Program presented by the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley is “Understanding the #1 Issue in Arizona: Funding Education” and the featured speaker is Rosemary Agneessens, a seasoned education leader and advocate.

The program, a partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, will take place Monday, June 19 at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona, from 12:30-2:00PM in Room 34. The program is free and open to the public.

Agneessens shows community members and parents how to inform themselves, present the facts and work towards support.

She teaches and models how to build relationships with state legislators and regional teams in order to sustain an ongoing dialog.

Her work is focused on education, empowerment and engagement.

For more information contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Family game night at Camp Verde library

The Camp Verde Community Library will be welcoming the National Forest Service during Family Game Night on Wednesday, June 28th @ 4:00 PM. Come with the family and play a fun game of Jeopardy to find out just how much you really know about campfire safety.

Family Game Night runs between 4:00-5:00 PM.

If you have any questions, please contact Nadia (Youth Services Librarian) at (928) 554-8387 or nadia.torabi@campverde.az.gov for further information.

Camp Verde offers July 9 bus trip to D-Backs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks are having a great season so don’t miss this game from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus.

Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. The trip leaves from Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 10:30 am for this afternoon game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. Come support the D-Backs as they keep up the pressure.

For best seats register by June 26. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have two other opportunities this year. Join us Saturday August 12 as we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs or Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres. Both these Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm and return time depends on the game duration.

For information contact Shawna Figy at (928)554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

Mental Health First Aid July 7 An 8-hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 8AM-5PM at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group.

The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

The search for water on Mars

At the Camp Verde Community Library, Thursday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Nadine Barlow will talk about our search for water on Mars and why it matters.

Dr. Barlow’s research interests include the evolution of the impact cratering record throughout the solar system, the geologic evolution of solid-surfaced planets, and determining the distribution of subsurface water reservoirs on Mars, Mercury, and the Moon.

Dr. Barlow is the author of Mars: An Introduction to its Interior, Surface, and Atmosphere, published by Cambridge University Press in 2008, and is currently working on a revision to that book.

She also is working on a book about Martian impact craters for Cambridge University Press.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Call 928-554-8380 for more information.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities,” says Alice Klies, chair of the Making a Difference Award committee.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

It’s a great way to meaningfully boost visibility in the community. To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings from July 6 through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Thunder Valley Rally

The City of Cottonwood & Law Tigers present Thunder Valley Rally, Friday, September 15, 2017 and Saturday, September 16, 2017 featuring: -Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Mogollon on Saturday.

Spend the days in historic Old Town Cottonwood touring the shops, vendor villages, beer gardens and two stages. Camping and RV parking will be available onsite at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park (Riverfront Park).

The $10 Weekend Bike Passes include street parking and concert entries. The $10 Weekend Concert Pass for those without a motorcycle.

For event updates, vendor applications, camping and Poker Run registration and more visit: www.thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

Cornfest Time means time for volunteers

The annual Cornfest is scheduled for July 14-15. And Camp Verde Promotions is looking for lots of volunteers.

Volunteers will work two-hour shifts because of the heat, so we need lots of brave people, says Bobbie Tennant of Camp Verde Promotions. Volunteer sheets are available online at campverdepromotions.org.

Sign up for whatever you would like to do and the time you would like to work.

Both Friday and Saturday schedules are there, so please sign up for whatever shifts are available.

Camp Verde Promotions appreciate anything you can do. If you cannot sign up online, please call 928-301-0922 or 928-592-9137 and we will be happy to fill in your slot.

Military Service Park to unveil K-9 Statue

There will be an unveiling of a statue commemorating K-9s at the Verde Valley Military Service Park at Garrison Park June 22 at 9 a.m. Sculptor Neil Logan will be present, along with James Iacovacci.

Crossroads announces Vacation Bible School

Crossroads, a Vacation Bible School of the Camp Verde Seventh Day Adventist Church, invites parents, children, grandparents and singles June 19-24 at 6:30 p.m. for song, prizes, Bible stories, games and crafts.

Light supper provided at 6 p.m.

Camp Verde Seventh Day Adventist Church is located at 1406 N. Boothill Drive. Admission is free.

Second summer Block Party in Clarkdale

It’s a party! The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with Made in Clarkdale are excited to bring you our second summer Block Party. We’ll have live music with Leon J sponsored by 10-12 Lounge and Four Eight Wineworks, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, June 30 from 6-9pm and celebrate the summer and all that’s Clarkdale. Be sure to mark your calendars July 28 for the final block party of the season.