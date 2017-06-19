August West kicks off musical week at Vino Di Sedona

Love classic rock? Then you don’t want to miss August West at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday June 21, 7-10 PM, playing favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more! August is best known for performing with his band, Sister and the Sun. You can find August at Vino Di Sedona every third Wednesday of every month.

Thursday, June 22, brings Saffire (Gina Machovina and TJ Brennan) to Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 PM. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!) As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors. She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Dan Vega takes the stage at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, June 23, 7-10 PM. Singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer Dan Vega hits soft and hard with his unique blend of soulful singing, conscious rap, and blues-tinged guitar work. Dan draws his energy from years of Classical and Jazz saxophone training and performance, cutting his teeth as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX blues scenes, and as a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean. Now residing in beautiful Sedona, Arizona, Dan is focused on a full-length studio release and performances across the Southwest U.S. and beyond.

Saturday June 24 Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday Night, June 24, brings Sedona sensations Miller and Miller; father and son duo Robin and Eric Miller, 7-10 PM. Together they play as an acoustic guitar duo performing their original music along with well-known songs by artists such as Sting.

Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, as well as his singing and his prolific songwriting, honed by over forty years of professional experience. His love of playing and singing is contagious. He’s a diverse musician who incorporates many styles, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock vocals always get the crowd feeling energized.

Eric began seriously playing guitar at the age of twelve, inspired by all the great blues and rock music of the Detroit area. Coming from a family of musicians and artists, Eric started playing professionally when he was sixteen. He was soon performing at some of the largest and most impressive venues of the Detroit Metropolitan area. With a desire for new experiences and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid 90’s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain where he developed a love for flamenco.



Jim French’s monthly Open Jam at Vino Di Sedona is becoming a popular Sunday evening destination for locals, musicians, and tourists. Jim French and his talented friends invite other musicians to join in and play music every last Sunday of the month, 6-9 PM. Be a part of the entertainment or a part of the audience, either way a fun night is sure to be had by all!

Beat the heat with the feel of a 50’s beach party with surf rock by Randy J on Monday June 26, 6-9 PM. Randy is the lead singer and guitarist of the band the Tarantulas and he is know for his 50’s and 60’s style surf guitar.



Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, Greg Williams, Vickie Moyer and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.