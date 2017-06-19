DJ Johnny K and The Owls this weekend at Main Stage

Friday, June 23, sees another installment of local favorite DJ Johnny K once again brings his twice-a-month dance party to Main Stage in Cottonwood. For well over a year, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, Main Stage will host the band OvO. The band features Jerome’s Tommy Anderson and an ecclectic cast from all ovet the US. OvO performs “the obscure hits” of some of the world’s biggest bands; covering songs by The Who, Santana, Warren Zevon, Frank Zappa, Jethro Tull, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.

OvO (The Owls) formed seven years ago, and has played at the Spirit Room the last six of seven years. The band has been joined onstage twice in the past year by Grammy award-winning guitarist and producer Larry Mitchell. This year the band will perform at two venues in Arizona : Jerome’s Spirit Room on Friday June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th at Main Stage in Cottonwood. Showtimes are 9 p.m.

Singer Tommy Anderson is a well-known entertainer in Arizona, both as a solo acoustic rock performer as well as with his side projects the Tommy Rocks Trio, Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, The Beatless, Ringo McLennonSon and more. Tommy recently acted and starred as ‘Mr. Death’ in the musical western opera called “Maude, Billy and ‘Mr. D’ “written by Katie Lee. On top of performing nearly 150 shows last year, Tommy teaches music and also owns a music store in Jerome called “Tommy Rocks”. The show is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith. Bongo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10 am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.