Fine wine, music and more at Tilted Earth Festival June 24

The Tilted Earth Festival is getting back to its roots at the Page Springs Cellars in Cornville on June 24.

For the past three years, the festival has been rocking at the Riverfront Park in Cottonwood, but now it’s returning to the edge of the Oak Creek.



The stage is set in the woods surrounded by trees swaying the in warm Page Springs wind. Grape on vines wait to turn to wine as they line the music venue.

Page Springs Cellars owner Eric Glomski surveys the scene from the stage last week.

“The vibe the texture and feeling down there is the best we’ve ever created. And that’s what’ we’re really trying to do this year,” the winemaker explains

“You’re down in our vineyard on the water, right on the water, you can hear the water,” he explains, “and underneath the trees, and the lighting and the vibes and the music.”

Tilted Earth 2017 mainstage features the music of the London Souls, the Shinyribs and Decker.

“We’ve downsized” this year, Glomski said. This year will be one night and there will be 500 tickets instead of approximately 3,000.

“We’re not going to sell anywhere near as many tickets, in fact we are getting pretty close to getting sold out already,” he said. “But we tried to hold onto the things that we learned when we were doing the bigger event in Cottonwood and we also held onto the fund-raising side of it.” This year will be a benefit for Yavapai Big Brothers and Sisters and Prescott Creeks organization.

One of the things Tilted Earth has done is kept the music budget “really high” and committed to bringing “cutting edge, soulful, talented music to the valley because there is not enough of the happening here,” Glomski said. Peak Audio from Flagstaff is going to come down “so we will have impeccable” sound.”

“How often do the London Souls play around here? How often does Robert Earl Keen or Rusted Root or Taj Mahal (past Tilted Earth performers).

The London Souls are a soulful rock band with endless energy led by master guitarist Tash Neal and Brooklyn, N.Y., teenage friend Chris St. Hilaire on drums.

The duo’s hard rock and roll style will crank guitar sounds echoing classic greats like Lenny Kravitz or Keith Richards or Gary Clark Jr or Jackie Green or Jimi Hendrix. Like any talented artists who have played together for a long time, the duo play off each other and create an amazing wall of sound.

The London Souls will be going from playing in the woods of Page Springs to the warm-up act for the Who in July and then off to Lollapalooza.

They have been playing performances and festivals since 2008 and honor the gods of rock and roll with their raw talent and two-person garage band sound. Tash’s guitar will wailing in the woods of Page Springs.

Earlier in the day, local favorite Decker will take the stage with his news CD Snake River Blues now available on iTunes. “For Decker, inspiration most often comes from the natural beauty that surrounds him in his adopted hometown of Sedona,” says his website.

“A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip shaking, belly laughing, soul-singing, song slinging, down-home house party. All styles of American music are likely to be touched on, squeezed on, kissed on by this world –class band…” explains the Shinyribs website about the Texas based band.

The band Pick and Holler is scheduled to play in the wine garden from 5:30 to 9:30.

Tilted Earth actually was called the Harvest Festival in 2006 to 2013, but changed to Tilted Earth while in Cottonwood, Glomski said adding that he will keep the Titled Earth name this year in Page Springs.

In 2015, the City of Cottonwood offered to partner with Page Spring Cellars to put on Tilted Earth in and ramp it up, Glomski said. The city also offered staff and resources. “The people we worked with on the ground in the city were awesome,” he added.

“There’s politics, and bureaucracy involved and, you know, in the end we were a private business and we just didn’t think we could move fast enough and efficiently enough,” he explained “But more importantly, I think we felt like we wanted to have the kind of feeling the Harvest Festivals had in the past.”

Page Springs has always been committed to “fostering culture” and “we always viewed wine as part of culture, but not isolated, the winemaker pointed out.

Asked what the size perspective would be compared to Cottonwood, he said “3,000 at Tilted in 2016 and 500 here” for this year.

There will be wine cocktails and two other wineries, Arizona Stronghold and Painted Lady, in addition to the Page Spring Cellars wines. There will be a silent auction for Yavapai Big Brothers and Sisters and Prescott Creeks.

Massages, hand ground beef, turkey, mushroom burgers, salads, jams from the local fruit trees will be served in a lit-up area with VIP seating in the front and regular seating which is very close by.

The festival will also have a free Kidszone with face painting, glow in the dark toys, a magician, juggler and clown performer. For adults, there will be Cornhole, jenga, Bocce, horsehoes and chess, says its website.

Rambling River, a trailer-based watershed model and stream table funded by the Arizona Department of Environmental will “demonstrate a range of watershed features including pollution sources and movement, flooding, stream-crossing safety, and development considerations, along with stream dynamics including meander formation, alluvial deposition, groundwater movement, erosion control, and more.”

Tickets for Tilted Earth are $60 for General Admission and $65 on the day of the event, according to the website at tiltedearthfestival.com. VIP tickets are $200, but (likely sold out), according to the website on Wednesday.