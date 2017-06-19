Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: June 21, 2017

Originally Published: June 19, 2017 2:39 p.m.
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Camino Island, John Grisham

  2. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  3. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

  5. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  6. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  7. Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton

  8. Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout

  9. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  10. Testimony, Scott Turow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  5. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  7. The American Spirit, David McCullough

  8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

  9. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  10. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  6. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  7. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  8. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  9. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah

  10. Before the Fall, Noah Hawley

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard

  3. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  6. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  7. Originals, Adam Grant

  8. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  9. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

  10. Think Skinny, Feel Fit: 7 Steps to Transform Your Emotional Weight and Have an Awesome Life, Alejandro Chabaan

MASS MARKET

  1. Night School, Lee Child

  2. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  3. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. 1984, George Orwell

  6. Foreign Agent, Brad Thor

  7. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  8. Home, Harlan Coben

  9. End of Watch, Stephen King

  10. 15th Affair, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro