Masters of Music dinner show at Relics

Masters of Music Louis Landon and Ralf Illenberger are performing live at Relics Restaurant on Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. This show features music for piano and acoustic guitar.

Louis Landon is a composer and Steinway artist, formerly of New York and a current resident of Sedona, who has dedicated his life to music. His passion is for peace. His career has taken him around the world playing a variety of styles with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry: classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov on national and international tours, Latin music with “Pucho and his Lain Soul Brothers” on national and international tours, pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes on television and national tours, rock and roll with John Hall, opening for “Little Feat” on national tours. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Ralf Illenberger is one of the finest acoustic guitarists in his genre (Chicago Tribune). Critics compare Ralf Illenberger with Pat Metheney or Michael Hedges, but with his unique compositions he creates his own style.

Illenberger is known for his extremely dynamic instrumental music that is both - orchestral and pulsating. His accessible instrumental guitar music borrows from classical, jazz, folk, blues, world, and ancient traditions.

He has produced 20 albums of his own compositions that resulted in three U.S. top ten singles on the Narada label, and five hit albums in Europe. He received a US Grammy nomination as well as the German Record Awards nomination (German ‘Grammy’ equivalent).

As a musical ambassador for Germany he performed in over 50 countries all over the world. His latest CD entitled ONE Mind with Peter Autschbach received rave reviews in Germany. Illenberger will give a workshop in Tuscany in August and will go on a big tour with Peter Autschbach in Germany in the fall.

For reservations and information call: 928-282-1593. Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse is located at 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona.