New Movies: June 21, 2017

Paramount Pictures Laura Haddock, Mark Wahlberg and Gemma Chan star in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight.’

Originally Published: June 19, 2017 2:46 p.m.
Transformers: The Last Knight

Director: Michael Bay

Writers: Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Producers: Ian Bryce, et. al.

Cast: Laura Haddock, Mark Wahlberg, Gemma Chan, Isabela Moner, Sophia Myles, et. al.

Optimus Prime finds his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, in which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so, he needs to find an artifact, which is on Earth.

Focus Features ‘The Beguiled’ stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell.

The Beguiled

Director: Sofia Coppola

Writers: Sofia Coppola, Thomas Cullinan

Producers: Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola, et al.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, et. al.

At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.

Rated R for some sexuality.