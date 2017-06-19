Turner Washington makes strong case as most dominant track & field athlete in Arizona history

In terms of single-event prowess, University of Arizona-bound Turner Washington is the most dominant high school track and field athlete in Arizona history.

Sunday, Washington did what he’s done all season long while competing in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. He won his specialty, the discus, just as he has done in every competition during the 2017 campaign. And, just as he has also done in every competition this year, the recent Canyon del Oro graduate basically blew his competition away.

Sunday’s winning effort in the New Balance version of the high school national championships saw Washington’s discus hit the dirt at the 223-foot, 2-inch mark. That was 22-feet farther than the next best throw in the competition. Washington’s seasonal best of 227-10 is the fourth best discus effort by a high school thrower in the history of the United States.

On the Arizona all-time performances lists, one can make a strong case that Washington is far and away the most dominant track and field athlete in Arizona history.

After first breaking a state record that had been on the books for 30 years in late March, Washington now has the seven farthest throws in Arizona history and 12 of the 14 best ever. His best throw is nearly 15 feet farther than the second-best performers in Arizona history (212-feet, 11 inches by Dwight Johnson of Tempe High in 1987 and Elijah Mason of Desert Ridge in 2017).

In all, Arizona high school athletes have exceeded the 200-foot barrier in the discus 28 times since Jim “Skip” Howard first did it in 1971. Washington owns 16 of those 200-foot-plus efforts.

And, he’s not done. This weekend Washington will head to Sacramento, California, to compete in the U.S. Junior National Championships. He will be joined there by Valley Vista’s Cole Riddle, Arizona’s state-record holder in the pole vault at 17-feet, 7-inches.

In terms of single-event proficiency, only two other Arizona athletes in state history come close to Washington’s dominance in the discus.

Former Brophy Prep athlete and 2016 U.S. Olympian Devon Allen (2012-2013) owns the five fastest times ever by an Arizona prep athlete in the 110-meter hurdles.

South Mountain high school legend and 1976 Olympic bronze medalist Dwayne Evans (1975-76) has the three fastest times in state history for 200 meters and three of the four fastest ever in the now-defunct 220-yard dash.

Arizona all-time best performances, boys discus

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 227-10

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 223-2

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 218-7

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 217-5

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 216-6

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 216-1

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 215-8

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 212-11

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 212-11

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 212-1

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 212-0

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 211-6

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 211-1

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 208-4

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 207-6

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 204-9

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 204-2

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 203-9

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 202-11

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 202-0

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 201-8

Jim “Skip” Howard, Arcadia, 1971, 201-7

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 201-6

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 201-4

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 201-3.75

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 200-11

Doug Reynolds, Greenway, 1993, 200-9

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 200-6