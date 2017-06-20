Camp Verde council tours wastewater plant

As part of a Friday, June 16 work session, members of Camp Verde’s Town Council, as well as several Town of Camp Verde staffers took a tour of the Town’s wastewater treatment plant, off SR 260 in Camp Verde. Following the tour, council and staff returned to council chambers where they continued their work session to discuss current and future projects relating to the Town’s fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. (Photo and video by Bill Helm)
