Letter: Judge us on merits of those who now serve VVPOA

Editor:
While I personally am disappointed in the negative spin given in your recent editorial regarding the Verde Village Property Owners Association, I invite all Verde Village property owners and residents to stop by on July 1, 2017 between 1 and 3 p.m. to actually meet the Board. Judge us on our merits, not those of others who came before us.
Tina Gozdan
Verde Village
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.