Obituary: Lawrence A. Drake 1938-2017

Lawrence “Larry” A. Drake, 78, born May, 22nd, 1938, a lifetime resident of Camp Verde, passed away Thursday, May 18th, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Drake, of Camp Verde, and six children: Susan Borgeteien, Leo Drake, Tony Drake, Donna Paulson, Frank Drake, and Steven Drake. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Drake was a long-time employee and retired from the Phoenix Cement Company.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkside Community Church in Camp Verde.

Information provided by survivors.