Sedona Fire extinguishes propane tank fire

SEDONA – Sedona Fire Department responded to an initial report of a hot air balloon fire Tuesday morning on Dry Creek Road around 8:45 a.m.

Lt. Jim Pott said the fire was actually in the back of a truck’s trailer carrying the hot air balloon.

A man was filling propane tanks when somehow a fire started, said Lt. Pott. Flames shot about 40 to 50 feet in the air.

The man used good thinking, said Lt. Pott, and drove the truck away from the propane tanks to the end of the driveway.

He tried to put out the fire, burning his arms. Then a small explosion happened, knocking the man to the ground, said Lt. Pott.

Fire Marshal Jon Davis said in a news release that upon arrival, “Battalion Chief Dave Cochrane observed a fully involved vehicle and trailer loaded with a hot air balloon and propane tanks.”

The fire began to spread to nearby brush.

“As engine crews arrived on scene, Battalion Chief Cochrane called for an additional fire engine and directed the fire attack. A quick response by SFD firefighters extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from igniting the surrounding trees and brush,” said Davis.

The man was transported to a medical facility for his burns.

No further information was available about the man’s condition.