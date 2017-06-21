Emergency crews fight fires in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority stations 81 and 82, along with Verde Valley Fire station 32 and Sedona Fire station 3, were dispatched to a residential fire in the Cochise Drive area of Lake Montezuma.

According to a news release from CCFMA Battalion Chief Eric Strauss, emergency crews arrived on scene to Geronimo Drive, where the main body of fire was located.

They found approximately 1/3 of an acre of grass and brush involved in the fire, along with two small buildings that had been destroyed by fire, said Strauss.

The assignment was quickly upgraded to a working fire with working fire protocols.

There also was a small fire on Cochise Drive that was threatening a residence, according to the release.

Crews quickly deployed hose lines to both fires, said CCFMA, gaining control of both in a very short time.

Strauss said damage was limited to the vegetation and the two small buildings that were involved, along with a wooden fence.

No homes were lost or damaged during this incident.

“During the initial investigation it appears the fire may have started on Cochise Drive and jumped the road to Geronimo Drive due to winds blowing out of the southeast. In all, approximately a ½ acre was burned,” stated the release.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.