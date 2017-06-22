Beaver Creek raising money for student backpack program

RIMROCK – Each year, Beaver Creek School District gives out close to 100 backpacks through its student backpack program.

This year, Beaver Creek School is looking to the community for financial help to continue this program.

Not only are backpacks and supplies given out at the beginning of the school year, but they are also given out throughout the year. School supplies are also a part of the program, and these supplies are hand-delivered to students’ classrooms.

For a list of classroom supplies, as well as backpacks and students’ school supplies, visit www.bcs.k12.az.us. The district accepts donations of either supplies or cash – or both.

Anyone interested in donating can contact Sharon Brooks or Merryl Dones at 928-567-4631, or simply bring donations to Beaver Creek School, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.