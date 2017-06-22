VERDE VALLEY – Over the next few months, the founder of the ‘forever’ art movement called Collaborative Art WORKS will discuss and demonstrate her techniques at the Verde Valley’s public libraries.

Combining one piece of art with another to make an entirely new work of art, Rimrock resident Sunshower Rose’s methods are “completely digital,” she says.

“One thing the process is not,” Rose says, “is a literal laying of one entire piece over another. Rather a collaborative art work is executed in layers” typically using Adobe Photoshop.

Demonstrations will be held at the following dates and locations:

-From 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Call 928-554-8380 for more information;

-From 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, July 22 at Beaver Creek Public Library, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4034 for more information;

-From 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 19 at Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road. Call 928-282-7714 for more information;

-From 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21 at Cottonwood Public Library, located at 100 S. 6th St. Call 928-634-7559 for more information.

Rose holds a degree in Fine Art, with an emphasis on the face and figure, especially dance. Since August 2016, her work has been incorporated with more than 300 collaborative pieces.

“People who digitally combine their art with others’ works will change the face of art,” Rose says.

For more information, call Sunshower Rose at 928-550-1088. Or visit www.collaborativeartworks.com.