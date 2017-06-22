Good Samaritan aids in arrest of fleeing suspect

COTTONWOOD - Customers witnessed three young men running through the Walmart parking lot while tossing items out of a purse, prompting the customers to call police Wednesday night, about 9:30 p.m. The suspects were located by officers at Mingus Union High School.

The suspects were 18-year-old Anthony Vasquez and two juvenile males, one 15-year-old and one 14-year-old. Both juvenile suspects were on probation.



The three suspects provided officers with fake names but were recognized from prior contact. As officers began to arrest the suspects, the 14-year-old fled. Gregory Schill of Cottonwood stopped his truck when he witnessed the suspect running toward Donner Trail. Schill ordered the suspect to get on the ground and show his hands. The suspect complied and was taken into custody by the pursuing officer.

The charges against the three suspects include felony allegations of taking the identity of another, escape and possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor charges of theft and shoplifting. Vasquez was booked into Yavapai County Detention Center and the juvenile suspects were booked in Prescott into Juvenile Detention.

Cottonwood Police have not yet identified the owner of the purse. Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Rowdy Scott at (928) 340-2081 or rscott@cottonwoodaz.gov.