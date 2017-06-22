New Breed wrestlers shine at Aztec Duals in New Mexico

New Breed Wrestling enjoyed the best of both worlds last week in New Mexico.

They experienced unexpected success and some of their wrestlers received wake up calls atthe Aztec Duals in Aztec, New Mexico.

“We did above my expectations,” said New Breed Wrestling head coach Mario Chagolla Sr. “I thought we were going to go over there and get annihilated because a lot of my kids are not coming in during offseason, just half of them and it showed because the ones that weren’t coming in, they experienced a loss but that’s in our best interests as well because it gave them a rude awakening, they realized now, before the season comes along, you gotta train, you gotta be battle ready, so they need to be coming in here, drilling and conditioning and everything that a warrior’s supposed to be doing.”

Seventh grader Brody Townsend and Camp Verde High sophomore Keene Todacheene won the tournament and were named outstanding wrestler.

“I was going in confident, I already knew I was ready for it because I’ve been training six hours a day,” Todacheene said.

Chagolla said Todacheene and Townsend’s commitment paid off.

“They’re full timers, they’re not part timers, they don’t mess around, they come to practice everyday,” said Chagolla, who is also an assistant coach at Camp Verde High.

Chagolla said the level of competition was “extremely high,” facing schools with 3-4,000 students in wrestling rich New Mexico. Most of the wrestlers were from the Land of Enchantment but one team was from South Dakota.

“There’s some serious competition there,” Chagolla said. “Almost all of them were either state placers or state champions.”

The New Breed wrestlers have been training six hours a day, with specific regimens tailor to each athlete with swimming and strength training too.

“This summer’s been going pretty good, having these good morning practices, it’s been working out a lot, a lot of drilling in,” said Korben Uhler, who won a state championship last year as a freshman for Camp Verde.

The New Breed Wrestlers are going to three national tournaments this summer and host Weekend Wars every other weekend. So they’ll get 100-150 matches by the end of the summer.

“That mat time you can’t beat,” Chagolla said. “You can’t get that nowhere, that’s why a lot of teams from New Mexico, Colorado, California and Nevada and coming over here, they want to get that mat time.”

The work in the pool is something the New Breed wrestlers do that Chagolla thought was underrated.

Todacheene said it’s the most rewarding part of the summer.

“One thing I think a lot of coaches underestimate is swimming because in swimming you use muscles that you never used before,” Chagolla said. “It’s all the different muscles in your body and we end the day, the last two hours with swimming because it relaxes us and then you also get conditioning, by the time that these guys get home, it’s six hours of work and they’re tired, they just want to shower and go to bed because we start at 10 o’clock in the morning.”

Chagolla said Todacheene, Uhler and Skyler Pike and Tristian Stanfield, who both also won high school state championships, will do well in the winter.

Pike said the summer has gone well and that the Cowboys have a couple incoming freshmen that are going to be good.

Up next for New Breed is the West Coast Duals in Las Vegas June 30 and July 1.

Todacheene said he’s going in pretty confident, that’s not scared of anybody.

“I think that we’re going to have a solid team going into Vegas,” Pike said. “We should be pretty good.”