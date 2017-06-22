SpectrUm Health Care holds open house to announce primary care in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. June 29, SpectrUm Healthcare will have an open house to officially announce that it has added primary care to its list of Camp Verde offerings.

The addition of primary care, is because SpectrUm has expanded its Whole Health services.

“It’s a cross between primary care and behavioral health services for all ages,” says Ryan Block, director of communications, strategy and innovations for SpectrUm. “We want to help people both physically and emotionally, all at the same place. What you’ll be able to do is meet with your therapist, psychiatrist and your primary care provider.”

Besides accepting “all major insurance plans, including AHCCCS,” patients will be able to pay with cash if they choose.

Camp Verde’s SpectrUm Healthcare is located at 452 Finnie Flat Road. Call 928-634-2236 for more information.