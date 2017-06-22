Town of Camp Verde applies for housing grant

CAMP VERDE – Over the next several months, the Town of Camp Verde will be looking for homeowners who need help with essential home repairs.

Through the Arizona Department of Housing – ADOH – a Notice of Funds Availability has been announced for funding through the State Housing Fund. And the Town of Camp Verde is in the process of applying for a grant to help the town’s low-income homeowners keep up with their home repairs.

“As a community development department, we see a lot of people who have needs,” says Community Development Director Carmen Howard. “A lot of people think that all we do is enforce weed violations and have code enforcement-type actions. Here, we can offer rehabilitation services that could help people have a safe and sanitary living environment when they can’t [afford] it themselves.”

The Town has an Oct. 12 deadline to apply for the $275,000 grant from the state’s Department of Housing, and is looking to “immediately identify” people who need assistance. So the Community Development Department is looking to pre-qualify homeowners by mid-September.

“The sooner people can get their applications in, the better,” Howard says. “The Town is very aware that there are people out there who may need help. We’re trying to tell people that we care and that we’re trying to help Camp Verde residents regain a pride in their community by helping them rehabilitate unsafe and dilapidated living conditions.”

To qualify for assistance, repair work must remedy building code violations or health and safety issues, weatherization, heating and cooling appliances, roofing and access for people with disabilities in both site and manufactured homes.

Homeowners must have incomes “below the area median income,” Howard says.

For a single person household, income must be less than $19,200. Or for a household of four, total income must be less than $27,400.

Howard also says that “certain households, such as those with minor children present, the elderly or those with disabilities” would be eligible for priority consideration.

To apply, go to the Town of Camp Verde’s website at www.campverde.az.gov and go to the Community Development page, where there is an application that can be downloaded.

Applications are also available at the Community Development Department, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 108.

For more information, call Carmen Howard, Community Development director, at 928-554-0054, or email Carmen.Howard@campverde.az.gov.

Any contractors who would be interested in bidding on projects may also contact Howard.

