Transition Fair helps improve lifelong outcomes

CLARKDALE – Meeting its mission of helping improve lifelong outcomes for youth and young adults with disabilities, the Verde Valley Transition Committee will hold a Transition Fair on Sept. 28 at Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus.

Through collaboration with employers, agencies and schools, the Verde Valley Transition Committee has met monthly since October to embrace an inclusive transition with the community.

The Verde Valley Transition Committee is part of the Arizona Community of Practice on Transition, designed to improve life-long outcomes for youth and young adults with disabilities.

According to committee member Kathy Hughes, the Verde Valley Transition Committee is in the process of learning more “about what can be done locally and to gather as many members of the following agencies as possible to proactively develop a local Community of Practice on Transition.”

For more information, contact Kathy Hughes at kathyhughesaz@gmail.com, or Carol Sue Morgan at carolmorgan@azdes.gov.