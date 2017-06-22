Two Verde Valley men indicted for stealing $400K from victims of international art fraud scheme

Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced the indictment of Vincent Lopreto, Marco Saverino, and Paul Motta, for stealing approximately $400,000 from dozens of art buyers through an international scheme involving the sale of counterfeit art.

Saverino, 34, is of Cottonwood; and Motta, 50, is of Sedona. Lopreto, 52, is of New Orleans.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, the defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Grand Larceny in the Third and Fourth Degrees and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, among other charges.

“Vincent Lopreto is charged with resuming the same scheme to knock off Damien Hirst artworks that sent him to prison just 15 days after being released,” said District Attorney Vance.

According to the indictment and documents filed in court, between October 2015 and February 2017, the defendants stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the victims of an international art frauds scheme involving the sale of counterfeit pieces of contemporary art.

“As part of the scheme, Lopreto used a stamp, printer, and other tools, which were later recovered after a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s apartment in New Orleans, to create fake prints in the distinctive style of Damien Hirst, a well-known English artists,” stated the release.

“Working with Saverino – and later, Motta, as well – the defendants advertised the fraudulent prints online as authentic, limited edition prints signed by the artist and valued at thousands of dollars,” the release continued.

The District Attorney’s Office said the defendants also used fake documentation, including fraudulent certificates of authenticity and purchase receipts, to deceive their victims into believing that the pieces were genuine originals.

“In total, the defendants stole approximately $400,000 from dozens of buyers around the world, including victims in the U.S.; U.K.; Germany; Italy; Macedonia; South Africa; Canada; Taiwan; and South Korea. Four fraudulent sales were made to Manhattan residents and two more sales were made to an undercover investigator posing as a buyer,” stated the release.

District Attorney Vance thanked the agencies, individuals, and entities for their assistance, including the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Saverino is charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. He is currently being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center.

Motta is charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. According to court documents, he has posted a cash bond.