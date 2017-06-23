Be prepared: lightning-caused wildfires happen every year

The arrival of summer is the time to seriously get “Firewise.” Jon Davis of the Sedona Fire District wants you to know that with the helpful information at Firewise.org, you can save both lives and property from lightning caused wildfire.

The Firewise Toolkit has helpful tips about what to do during Red Flag Days, a homeowners checklist for creating defensible space and much more. Download the free Toolkit at http://firewise.org/wildfire-preparedness/firewise-toolkit.aspx. Or just simply go to Firewise.org and click on “Wildfire Preparedness.”

Find out what the experts know about the best way to make your home and neighborhood safer from wildfire.

From the basics of defensible space and sound landscaping techniques to research on how homes ignite (and what you can do about it), there are tips, tools and teachings you can use and share.

Firewise.org also offers dozens of consumer-friendly free quick fact sheets on a wide range of timely and important topics like smoke alarms, safety in the home, top causes of fire in your home or business and just about everything you need to know to keep you and your family safe from fire and related hazards.

Firewise.org is a public information site from the non-profit National Fire Protection Association.