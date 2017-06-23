Bob Alcorn reflects on a life fully lived

In 1938, as Bob Alcorn’s family was moving from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Long Beach, California they took a side trip down the newly paved Oak Creek Canyon heading to Sedona.

The family only went as far south as Slide Rock, but Bob remembers the tunnels they passed through and how beautiful he found the red rocks. There were many trips to Sedona in the years after and his love for its beauty grew with each visit.

In 1989, he retired here with his wife, Willy. She moved to Sedona one year before Bob, overseeing the construction of their home.

The first home they purchased in Sedona was in 1972 for $7,000. He smiles reminiscently as he shares, “now I rent it out for $1,000 per month.”

Bob’s dad managed a large commercial bakery in Iowa. In California he opened a store in Compton featuring homemade ice cream. Bob immediately loved Long Beach.

The ocean was within walking distance from their home, he worked with his dad at the store, and enjoyed The Pike with its rides and entertainments.

After graduating from Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Bob attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Five days after graduating with a degree in Business Administration he received a letter from Uncle Sam politely requesting he join them in the Army for a few years.

Already in the Navel Reserves, Bob decided he’d rather enlist in the Navy. Between boot camp and advanced training he returned to Corvallis, marrying his college sweetheart, Bethel Miriam “Willy” Willis.

An officer within the JAG Corp requested Bob work for him on the USS Los Angeles, where he served for two years, overseeing the reports needed for the never-ending schedule of court-martials. The perk was cutting to the front of the line in the Mess Hall because the officers needed him to get back to the reports asap!

Within weeks of leaving the military Bob went to work as a salesman for the Standard Register Company where he remained for 35 years.

His routine was to be in the office between 4-5 am to do paperwork so he could be selling the minute his customers opened their doors.

He loved his job which allowed him to continually meet new people, be available to his kids and travel with his family.

Bob’s “kids,” Mike and Laurie, live in Eureka, CA and Comanche, TX. He says being a dad is the most wonderful thing ever, “I’m so proud of my children right now.”

His wife, Willy, passed away “14 years, 11 months, 15 days ago.” A week before Willy died she took Bob to the Humane Society (where she used to volunteer) and picked out a cat for him.

Casey now lives with Bob at Sedona Winds where they both seem pretty comfortable. After Willy’s death Bob found a poem she wanted read at her memorial service. He said it was as if she knew she was leaving and wanted to help prepare things for him.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.