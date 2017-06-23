Collective Sedona to host July 4 community barbecue

The Collective Sedona, 7000 Arizona 179 in the Village of Oak Creek, will host a free community barbecue Tuesday, July 4, 4-8 p.m. Locals and tourists are invited to come out and sample delicious barbecue fare while listening to music and enjoying a beer garden with wine and beer for sale. Rocky Rd Ice Cream Co. will be on hand selling vanilla and chocolate ice cream with a sundae bar of toppings. Bring the entire family and enjoy games and entertainment for the kids and a warm, inviting and patriotic atmosphere.

