Collective Sedona to host tantalizing musical evening

The Collective Sedona, a mixed-use shopping, dining and entertainment plaza, announces a new live music show, Sunday July 16th, September 17th and November 19th in the beautiful Vista Hall event center on the second floor of The Collective Sedona. The Heartline Cafe will treat guests to a tantalizing musical evening with a live show, dance floor and amazing food. The 3MKi Band mixes it up with rockin' 60s & 70s classics, bluesy originals, sexy Latin grooves, soulful singing, ridiculous humor and burning guitar licks during their “Rockin’ Blues Grooves” Show.

Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki (aka 3MKi) is a popular, much-loved, Sedona-based band that has successfully toured across the region. The guitar, vocal and songwriting firepower of this group has thrilled audiences since they formed in 2010. Making a rare and rollicking appearance, this rockin’ show will feature band favorites along with special surprises and great dance tunes.

For full event & ticketing details and advanced purchase, go to www.SusannahMartinMusic.com.

Don’t forget to visit The Collective Sedona’s “Pop-Up” Farmer’s Market every other Wednesday. The market dates for July are the 12th and 26th from 2-7 p.m. inside the blue “Collective Marketplace” building. Shoppers can expect a bustling village market with a large selection of fresh food, live music, food samplings, games for the kids and a photo booth all set inside an air-conditioned building.

This all-food market features Da' Nede' Farms organically-grown produce and flowers, farm fresh eggs, Sedona Lavender Farm’s culinary spices and teas, fresh and local vegetables and fruit, all natural beef, local honey, gourmet baked goods, homemade jellies and sauces, breads, dog treats and many other food offerings from Arizona local vendors.

