Community asked to step up for school supply/backpack drive

Communities need to stand together and the people of those communities should assist one another when times are tough. We have done so often in our Village.



Due to the economic struggles some of our local families are experiencing currently, many of our students are unable to start the new school year with proper school supplies.

They simply aren’t prepared with the tools they need to succeed in school. A community school administrator stated that approximately 40 percent of Big Park’s students are living below the poverty line.

Weber’s IGA, Desert Flour Bakery and the Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene (vocnaz), are sponsoring a school supply collection for the students of Big Park Community School and all other students living in the Village of Oak Creek.

If you would like to assist those in need by purchasing school supplies, there will be drop-off bins placed at Weber’s IGA, Desert Flour Bakery and the Nazarene church from Saturday, July 1st to Saturday, July 22nd. You can find a list of needed school supplies at www.vocnaz.org.

A backpack and supplies average $75 per student. We need to provide for 55 students this year, which is almost $4,000. If you prefer to donate funds, we can make your donation go further by buying in bulk. Checks can be mailed to or dropped off at:

VOC Church of the Nazarene

55 Rojo Drive, Sedona, AZ 86351

*The memo line should read “Back 2 School”

Please make the check payable to “VOC Nazarene”

Contact Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048 to arrange pickup of your gift.

Sunday, July 23rd and Sunday August 6th, 3-5 p.m., students from Big Park Community School (and all other K-12 Village of Oak Creek students) are invited to receive FREE backpacks and school supplies at the Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene, located at 55 Rojo Drive, 86351, ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout.

There will be free hot dogs and drinks available.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help with this community project call Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048 or leave a message at 928-284-0015.