Crash halts traffic on I-17

CAMP VERDE – Interstate 17 was shut down for a short time at about 2 p.m. Thursday following a one-vehicle roll over crash in the south bound lane at milepost 289.

Traffic was halted to allow a medical helicopter crew to transport the patient to Flagstaff Medical center.



Copper Canyon Fire and Medical units were dispatched to the crash at about 2 p.m. According to Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority Battalion Chief Dale Duns, emergency responders found a medium-sized passenger vehicle with heavy roll-over damage resting on its side. Fire fighters had to stabilize the vehicle and then force entry to gain access to the patient.

Earlier, said Duns, at about 11:45 a.m., Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was dispatched to the Bull Pen campground for a possible illegal burn. Fire crews found approximately 15 acres burning, but forward progress of this wildfire has been controlled.

