Customer first, community first: VOCA is here to serve

The Village of Oakcreek Association is the largest homeowner association in the Village with 2,345 properties, which represent the membership base of the association.



VOCA’s mission statement reads, “We will strive to protect and promote Association Member common interests and provide our Membership with reasonable and affordable recreational and social amenities and activities.”



As a steward of this responsibility, we also respect our role in the overall community. We are represented monthly at the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council. The Council is comprised of homeowner associations, business and civic groups, and school organizations that study community issues and seeks solutions.



The biggest asset of VOCA is the wholly owned Oakcreek Country Club. The course has won numerous awards for excellence and is a point of pride for the association and the community. The golfing membership varies greatly from scratch golfers to beginning to “just for fun” golfers.



Fortunately the mens and ladies golf associations are welcoming to all skill levels and embrace and include the newcomer into their fun activities. If you crave competition, there are about 10 groups that play regularly that welcome new additions.



Heather Risk and her staff have nurtured a friendly “customer first” attitude that makes being part of Oakcreek Country Club a pleasure.

Our Court Membership is another community activity that makes living in VOC special. Besides an active tennis program, the pickleball participation has been phenomenal. Since reconstructing our old tennis courts and providing four pickleball courts, the courts have been in high demand. Pickleball especially has been a big hit. You do not have to be a VOCA property owner to use the courts, but there is a fee associated with their usage for all players. Call the VOCA offices for my information at 928 284-1820.



The VOCA Community Center hosts many groups and activities. Mahjongg, bridge groups, Friday night entertainment, and special events. Our Park has a basketball court, picnic areas with covered ramadas, shaded children’s play area, and public restrooms.



Check the vocaonline.com website for the events calendar or call the VOCA office at 928 284-1820.

And last but not least, people move into the Village of Oak Creek with a wide variety of occupations, education levels, career and retirement goals. Some come to lead a quiet tranquil life and enjoy the serenity of our beautiful red rocks. Others want to be involved in the activities and governances that shape the community that we live in.



I recently attended a memorial celebration of life for a long-time VOCA resident, golfer, and community contributor. Woody Ano volunteered his time and efforts because he wanted the best for our Village. Our community was shaped by people like Woody, who wanted the Village of Oak Creek to be the best it could be.

Many of our members are involved with civic, social, religious, and charitable endeavors and all shape the character and environment that we find in the Village of Oak Creek.

Thanks to all of you that have made this a special community.

