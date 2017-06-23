Emerson Theater Collaborative seeks adult actors for Summer Youth Theater production

Key Dates and Information What: Emerson Theater Collaborative’s Summer Youth Theatre Auditions When: Through July 29th, 2017 Where: Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliff Road, Sedona AZ 86336 More information can be found at our website: www.emersontheate... or calling (860) 705-9711.

Emerson Theatre Collaborative (ETC) seeks two adult character actors one male and one female to perform in Stolen Fire, the retelling of a Native American folk tale. Age range 20 – 50. All ethnicities should apply.

Stolen Fire is a capstone production of the Emerson Theater Collaboratives 2017 Summer Youth Theater Camp. This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in a local production, as well as get involved with summer Youth Theater in Sedona. Please email resume and headshot to cross@emersontheater.org. Auditions will be done via Skype or Zoom. A stipend will be paid.

Actors would be required to attend tech rehearsals the week of July 24th with performances Friday, July 28th at 7 pm and Saturday, July 29th at 2 pm. For more information visit our website, www.emersontheatercollaborative.org or call Camilla Ross at 860-705-9711.