Forest volunteer Dr. Ronald Krug receives Governor’s Award for Avocational Archaeology

Village of Oak Creek resident Dr. Ronald Krug is the recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Archaeology Advisory Committee’s Award in Public Archaeology.

He received the award in the category of Avocational Archaeologist.



Dr. Krug has volunteered for the Coconino National Forest and has been an Arizona Site Steward for over 15 years.

Dr. Krug served as chair of the Department of Psychiatry, College of Medicine, at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is now an emeritus professor there.



He moved to Sedona in the 1996 and joined the Arizona Archaeological Society, initiating years of contributions to volunteer archaeology programs and projects.

As a “citizen scientist”, Dr. Krug’s primary interest has been to document and map the distribution of projectile points found on the Coconino National Forest, creating a database that can be used by future researchers. His work has led to the development of a systematic typology of projectile point styles and materials in collaboration with archaeologists Michael Lyndon of the Kaibab National Forest, Dr. John Whittaker of Grinnell College and Peter Pilles of the Coconino National Forest.

By early 2017, Dr. Krug had catalogued and documented almost 5,000 projectile points. He purchased a new computer and learned how to use Geographic Information System technology to analyze their distribution patterns, ensuring this information is archived and available to future researchers. He has written several reports and given presentations at professional meetings that summarize the results of his projectile point research.

Much of the Coconino National Forest material is from large collections of illegally obtained material either received through law enforcement operations or turned in by collectors.





A component of Dr. Krug’s work has been public education, outlining why collecting artifacts from the ground surface is not a harmless activity and why collecting artifacts on public lands is illegal and has many negative ramifications, including an impact on future research.

Dr. Krug has also conducted extensive volunteer surveys in the Mogollon Rim District of the Coconino National Forest where he also is an Arizona Site Steward for the Chavez Pass area.



He has surveyed and recorded over 275 archaeological sites in the Jacks Canyon and Sunset Pass areas.

The Governor’s Archaeological Advisory Commission is a statutory board that advises the State Historic Preservation Officer on issues of relevance to Arizona archaeology.

The Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and/or programs that have significantly contributed to the protection and preservation of, and education about, Arizona's non-renewable archaeological resources.

