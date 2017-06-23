New bookstore supports Sedona and Village libraries

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new bookstore in town. Friends of the Sedona Library (FOL) recently opened their bookstore at 3270 White Bear Road in the house adjacent to Sedona Public Library.

This ongoing fundraising campaign replaces book sales that were held throughout the year at the Library. Now, the entire inventory is available all year long. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For many years Friends of the Sedona Library have championed library services in our Village community, as well. They have supported Sedona Public Library in the Village (SPL-V) by generously contributing funds to purchase a new book return box, sponsoring Arizona Humanities programs in the Village, and donating prizes for special events at SPL-V.

There are several ways you can support Friends of the Sedona Public Library:

• JOIN. Your FOL membership includes reduced or waived library fines and the Friends’ newsletter. Download your FOL membership form from sedonalibrary.org or pick up a copy at the Library.

• DONATE. The bookstore welcomes your used book donations during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Book sale donations are no longer being accepted at Sedona Public Library or Sedona Public Library in the Village.

Books should be in good condition free of mildew, mold, and dirt with no missing pages. Accepted items include the following: children’s books, hardcover fiction and nonfiction, mass market paperbacks, trade paperbacks, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, and LP records. Items NOT accepted are yearbooks, audio cassettes, encyclopedias, textbooks, dated reference materials, and magazines.

• VOLUNTEER. Volunteers are needed to staff the bookstore for three-hour shifts 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteer duties include pricing and shelving donations and assisting customers. Other responsibilities include searching the Internet for prices to prepare items for online book sales. If you are interested in volunteering, please stop by the bookstore for more information.

• PARTICIPATE. After a short hiatus, FOL will once again host the Festival of Wreaths to raise funds for the Library. The Gala Preview will be Sunday, November 12, at 4 p.m. Your support may be in the form of a wreath, centerpiece, table top tree, or a cash donation. Look for more information in the upcoming months.

The next time you visit the Sedona Public Library, visit the FOL bookstore. We appreciate the efforts of the individuals who made the bookstore a reality.



For more information, please call the bookstore at 928-282-7714, ext. 127 or contact FOL President Mary A. Snyder at 928-204-9101.

Friends of the Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations and memberships are deductible to the full extent allowable by law.

