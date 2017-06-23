Sedona Vista Village breathes new life into retail center

Sedona Vista Village is set to transform the faltering 90,000-square-foot Sedona Village Factory Outlets with a renovation and by adding the town’s first Westin hotel to anchor the newly purchased 9-acre development located on SR 79 in the Village of Oak Creek.

The new owners of Sedona Vista Village will be demolishing a portion of the existing buildings on the north end of the property to make room for the hotel, Element by Westin.

The three-story, nearly 120-room hotel, which is scheduled to open in late 2018, will include a pool, workout room and conference room. Marty Aronson, head of Sedona Pine Tree Ventures, LLC, purchased the property in February from Oak Creek Development, LLC.

A part-time Sedona resident, Aronson recognized the potential of the factory outlet location, which is one of the first retail developments visitors pass along SR 179 when traveling from the I-17 to the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona.

“With Element by Westin and our planned renovations, we are bringing new life to Sedona Vista Village, making it highly attractive to tourists and locals alike, by offering a unique vacation, dining, shopping, and entertainment experience in a prime location,” said Aronson.

“We’ve begun making design decisions, and soon residents will see first-hand the benefits of our investment and the site improvements.”

The three existing retail buildings on the remaining 50,000 SF to the south will be renovated to complement the aesthetic of the hotel and will be available for retail use.

Current tenants Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, L’eggs•Hanes•Bali•Playtex, and Kitchen Collective will remain. New retailers and restaurants will be announced throughout the summer 2017, and will continue to join the development throughout the center’s renovation and as Element by Westin nears completion. Sedona Vista Village is located at the site of the former Sedona Village Factory Outlets at 6600 AZ-179,