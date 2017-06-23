What do teachers do during summer? They re-invest

It has mystified parents, community members and students for years -- what do teachers do with all that time they have over the summer?



When it comes to teaching there are some definite positives that come with a profession that allows a little time in the summer months to recover, recoup and recharge for the next year. The intensity and stress of working with so many young people is hard to imagine unless this is something that you have done yourself.



“There is no tired like end-of-the-year teacher tired!” author unknown

As they finish paperwork for this year and work on new goals and opportunities for next year, I would like to share just a few of the things Big Park Teachers are doing this summer. Many are working, since they do not get paid for days that are not contracted. Some are teaching Summer School, Extended School Year (for special education students), STEAM Camp, Tutoring and a variety of other jobs in the community. You may see them at restaurants or shops, working construction, landscaping or painting. Look for them, when you are out and about.



More importantly, our teachers are spending time evaluating their practice, finding better ways to deliver instruction, reading and collaborating on units of instruction for next school year.



They are writing IB Planners. Some are working on district level committees and some are taking time to take International Baccalaureate (IB) coursework, other classes or training at workshops. Great teachers do this to inspire a lifetime of learning in their students.



It is my hope that teachers also take the time needed to reconnect with their own families, friends and children, as these areas are often neglected while they are teaching during the year. I hope they take time to eat well, sleep and exercise, as these are pushed aside when they are just too busy with school.



I hope they take some time to recover, and reconnect with the joy that they find in the eyes of the children with whom they work. I hope they can remember why they do this very important work, and have some fun, if they do go on vacation.



Then, they will be ready to return, excited and willing to give so much, for another year.



There are many misconceptions out there about a teacher’s summer break.



Our teachers are not hanging out in hammocks on their “paid vacations.” They are “reinvesting” in themselves to do an even better job with children next school year.

