Commentary: District unification purely political, not the arena for administrators

The decision by the Mingus Union School Board to hold off on further district unification talks until new Superintendent-Principal Dr. Penny Hargrove begins her duties is a sign of respect.

As Board President Anita Glazar explained, Dr. Hargrove “is the one who needs to get up to speed. We didn’t want to make decisions without her.”

What Glazar and her board colleagues at both Mingus and Cottonwood-Oak Creek need to fully realize and embrace is that when it comes to school district unification, the buck stops exclusively with them.

If Dr. Hargrove and new Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King are smart, they will stay as far removed from unification talks and decisions as they possibly can. Unification is a political can of worms that needs to be handled by the folks who chose to serve on our local school boards, not the staff employed by the school boards.

Both Hargrove and King need to adopt the mantra of former Mingus Superintendent-Principal Ron Barber when unification/consolidation talks came up during his era.

Barber was always firm, and consistent, in leaving the political firestorm of unification in the laps of local school boards. He did not take a side. He did not offer his opinion. He consistently said that he worked for the school board and he would follow their lead on the matter.

Barber was a smart man.

Including administrators in the mix of unification discussions is a disservice to them. It’s the classic no-win, as any opinion or advice they give can be perceived as a ploy to save their jobs, or position themselves to be the administrative king of the hill should the districts merge.

As for seeking administrative guidance on the political minefields that come with unification, the Mingus and C-OC school boards can seek assistance from the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office. Another good resource is Mingus interim superintendent and soon-to-be paid consultant Dr. Jack Keegan. Keegan has shown himself to have a firm grasp on the intricacies of unification and all that’s involved in staffing and operating a large school district. Equally important to his expertise is the fact that Keegan does not have a dog in the fight. Any advice he would give would be free of the conflict of job-saving, or positioning himself for a better job.

School district unification is the most political decision a school board member will ever face. Those who lean on administrative staff to help them make this decision are only showing us they really have no business serving on the school board.

This is a decision that demands bold leadership, the kind exhibited most recently by Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s JoAnne Cook who went on record saying unification “is what is best for students and student achievement. Community members have brought this issue forward and I believe much can be done to provide better pay and benefits once the districts are unified … State funding is not increasing for public schools [and] it’s time we pool our resources together.”

Cook is putting herself out there, and is likely to receive criticism for such a clearly defined and bold statement. But she’s leaving no doubt about where she stands. Likewise, C-OC Board President Jason Finger has been straightforward and clear on his support for a marriage of the school districts.

It bears emphasis that neither school board member is relying on staff guidance to take this stand.

And if the staff is smart, they’ll steer clear of this political frying pan.