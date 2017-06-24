New Life for the Cuban Queen

The ghost of the Cuban Queen in Jerome may rise again.

It won’t be the original bordello that collapsed into a pile of bricks on a windy Sunday afternoon in March after a century of debauchery, stories of ghosts and endless photos from passing tourists.

But the new owners of the property want to build a replica of the historic building that overlooks one of the most glorious views of the Verde Valley and Sedona.

The former pastel-colored building with detailed mortar trim-work once housed a bordello and was a known hangout for jazz musician Jelly Roll Morton.

The only thing that remains of the historic structure today is a pile of bricks and mortar all collapsed into the cellar floor of the structure.

The new owners, Windy Jones, Josh Lindner, and their daughter, Corina Lindner, 5, have big plans for the former Cuban Queen that keeps up the historical significance of the building, as much as possible

First, Jones said they want to “rebuild the street level resembling the original Cuban Queen while meeting ADA (American Disability Act) requirements.”

They still have the bricks, but the mortar is just crumbling off, she said. The original bricks will be used to line the inside of four boutique bedrooms planned for the structure, she said.

The couple also propose an additional one-story set-back from the street, she said, with retail in the front.

The retail will complement the Cuban Queen history, Jones continued. This might include her own art and the work of other artists.

Carol Ann Teague, of Realty One Group of Jerome, who recently sold the property, said they have not submitted official design plans to the Town of Jerome yet, but preliminary discussions have been “enthusiastically supportive” for the couple’s ideas for the building.

Jones said they hope to make the same detail and same concrete forms that will be reminiscent of the former building. They have lots of scrap material and photos on the Internet to work with. They want to “mirror” that look, she said.

To let people know it’s not the original, there will be a plaque outside explaining the history and a photo of the building before it collapsed, she said.

Jones said it’s important that they pay tribute to the history of the Cuban Queen and Jelly Roll Morton in the new building.

Jones said the couple live in a small town in Silverado, California -- population 900 -- but this move is about getting her husband back home.

She said Lindner grew up in the Verde Valley, went to Mingus Union High School and is fifth-generation Verde Valley. He had joined the Marines and settled in California.

“This move is about returning to where Josh is from and raising our daughter in a peaceful environment around family,” she added.

Unfortunately, Jones said she won’t be able to afford to live in the building she builds, at least for now, as the Cuban Queen will have four boutique hotel rooms, retail space, a deck, but no living quarters for the owners on the small piece of valuable property.

The couple and their child have lots of family in the Verde Valley and will try to find a place in Jerome or nearby to live, she said,

Teague said she gets at call a couple of times a week from someone who wants to live in Jerome, a town of approximately 450 people.

Teague said there are places for sale, but the days of cheap real estate in Jerome are over.

Jerome has a “special feeling,” the new owner of the Cuban Queen property said, “A unique vibe.”

“We’re selling our house (in California) to do it,” Jones continued. “Our fingers and toes are crossed.”