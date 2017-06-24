Plans for winery at old Masonic Lodge move forward

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment for land use classification and a zone change to two parcels of land to construct the future Galileo 33 at the site of the old Masonic Lodge.

Galileo 33 is a proposed winery, tasting room, and restaurant, with a terraced vineyard developed along the hillside sounding the building.

Property owner Carl Stubner requested a rezone of two parcels to Planned Area Development in order to redevelop the property. The present zoning and land use is R-1 (Single Family Residential) and C-1 (Light Commercial). It is a vacant building on mostly undeveloped land.

The Commission approved the request at the June 19 meeting.

Design review of the project will be submitted to the Commission at a future date to review the details of the site including landscaping, colors, and architecture.

In other business

The Commission discussed a sign design review for Maverik, located 690 W. SR 89A. The Commission requested that the proposed sign, which was to stand 20 feet tall, be lowered. It was recommend that the sign be more of a monument shape without the two poles supporting it.

A new, bigger Circle K is slated to be located at the current Goodwill site at 1500 E. Mingus Ave. (across the street). The Commission approved a consideration of a conditional use permit in the C-1 (Light Commercial) Zone. The property consists of seven existing parcels and when combined with an abandoned city alley, will total 1.435 net acres. A call to Goodwill was not immediately returned in regards to where the store would move to.

New agenda items

The Commission is set to meet Monday to discuss a zone change for LeMain, and a land use classification amendment and zoning change to the Pima Street parking project.

The Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main St., in Old Town.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/384/Planning-Zoning-Commission.