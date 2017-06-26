Dance Hall, Cadillac Angels bring high-energy dance vibe to Main Stage

Friday, June 30, this year’s Main Stage “Battle of the DJ’s” winner DJ Jess (local Jesse Kennen) will throw his victory lap celebration show from his April crowning.

The night will be reggae-themed and feature a selection of dub, reggae, dance hall and more. The evening will feature Arizona DJ’s DJ Jess, ill.Ego, DJ Johnny K, and Nick J. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, it is the return of Cadillac Angels to the venue. The South by Southwest Music Festival award-winning American Roots bring their own brand of original «American Rock and Roll» songs to the Verde Valley in support of their most recent album Cadillac Motel.

Midwestern roots combined with a western migration spawned the guitar driven musical and songwriting style that makes the Cadillac Angels music so special.

Now, with over a million miles of touring and over ten full length original CDs, the band has toured most of the USA and over seven countries in Great Britain and Western Europe. Their first recordings won them “Best Roots Demo” at Austin’s prestigious South by Southwest Music Conference, and their songs have been featured in major full length films as well as commercials.

The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays 10 a.m. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.