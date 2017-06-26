Esteban’s annual Americana Sedona Concert set for July 1

Enjoy the world famous Esteban as he plays his favorites this holiday weekend with one great night of his tribute Americana Concert on Saturday July 1st at Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona. Many of you know him as a master guitarist who has topped the Billboard charts many times with his numerous albums, videos and DVD’s, and has had first-time music history successes never before accomplished by any guitarist. Esteban will be creating musical fireworks!

Esteban will be sharing the stage with his daughter Teresa Joy (an amazing spinning violinist) and percussionist Joe Morris in this special show! The venue is reminiscent of the old Supper Club days with dinner tables surrounding the stage. The venue has an intimate setting that allows all seats to have a great view of the performance while enjoying dinner. Some seats are literally 2 feet away from Esteban and his famous guitar playing.

Teresa Joy, the gypsy violinist finds herself at home on the stage, learning new things about herself every time she plays. Connecting with the music and audience is the highest reward to her. Connecting as well with her father, Esteban, she feels truly blessed they are on this incredible musical journey together.

Joe Morris, a highly sought after drummer/percussionist whose versatile style and dedication to his instrument has earned him world tours, countless recording sessions and tracks on major motion pictures and television shows will be performing along with Raul Yanez on keyboards.

“I have a little less speed, and that’s OK with me because I can go to a different place now”, shares Esteban.

Sound Bites Grill is one of his favorite venues to perform because of the intimacy it offers. He plays what he loves which would be songs from the heart, love songs. His version of “Unchained Melody” on the classical guitar, Flamenco, originals and rock ’n’ roll as well as Americana tribute songs will be in his repertoire for this concert.

Celebrate Johnny Cash with some great tunes from Esteban’s Johnny Cash album while you enjoy stories of Esteban’s career. Performance is Saturday July 1st at 7pm. Dinner Packages are available or you may order off menu. Doors open at 5:30pm. For tickets, info and pricing go to www.soundbitesgrill.com or call 928-282-2713.