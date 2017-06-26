Film Festival presents Stage Russia’s ‘The Black Monk’ on screen July 2

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue its Stage Russia series on Sunday, July 2 with the award-winning “The Black Monk”.

There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Based on the short story by Anton Chekhov, “The Black Monk” tells the tragic tale of philosophy student Andrey Vasil’ich Kovrin.

On the verge of a nervous breakdown, Kovrin decides to visit his childhood friend Tanya Pesotsky at the estate of her father.

As he and Tanya develop a relationship and eventually marry, a black monk of legend begins appearing to Kovrin in visions.

Though these hallucinations at first imbue the young man with joy and energy, they eventually lead to his ruin.

Kama Ginkas’ dramatization of Chekhov’s story for The Moscow Young Generation Theater has become a theatre sensation.

The show has won the Grand Prix and the Critics’ Prize for Best Production at the Baltic House international theater festival in St. Petersburg.

Presented in Russian with English subtitles.

Stage Russia’s “The Black Monk” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.