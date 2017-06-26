‘Freedom! Fireworks! Fatality’ murder mystery at Sound Bites

Sound Bites Grill will host another one of its popular mystery dinner shows with a Fourth of July American theme on Sunday, July 2nd starting at 5:30 p.m. “Freedom! Fireworks! Fatality! Murder Mystery” packed with comedy, music, and … a heaping dose of murder.

When socialite Amanda America hosts a grand ole Fourth of July dinner party full of patriotic song and merry-making, it’s not just to celebrate our country’s independence but hers too! But when her soon-to-be ex husband’s showgirl girlfriend suddenly bites the dust, sparks fly! Who knocked off the klutzy showgirl and why? Enter Dandy Dick, Private Eye. She’ll undercover the murderous culprit and do it all before desert!

This wacky cast of players consists of four popular professionals who have been performing on stages and venues for years. Tom & Shondra are actors, singers, writers, and producers who have entertained audiences across the U.S.A. and continue to be local favorites performing in a variety of venues.

Audiences have enjoyed Brad Robert’s performances in acting and singing roles in venues around the Verde Valley including daily on the radio for Yavapai Broadcasting.

Dev Ross is an actress, singer, producer, and Emmy Award winning writer with companies such as Disney, Mattel and Amazon Productions.

Bursting with comedy, music and crazy mayhem, each dinner theater mystery includes a delicious three-course gourmet meal after a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour where guests get up close and personal with zany murder mystery characters.

Dinner will be served as comic scenes break out, giving guests clues as to “who done it.” After dessert is served, everyone will have an opportunity to vote for whomever they think did the dirty deed. The lucky winner will be awarded a special gift by Sound Bites Grill.

For pricings and reservations, which are required, call Sound Bites Grill at (928) 282-2913.

For more information visit www.Soundbitesgrill.com