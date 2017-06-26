Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: June 28, 2017

Originally Published: June 26, 2017 9:36 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Camino Island, John Grisham

  2. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  3. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

  4. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  6. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  7. Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton

  8. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  9. The Identicals, Elin Hilderbrand

  10. Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  5. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  7. Hue 1968, Mark Bowden

  8. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay

  9. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  10. Churchill and Orwell, Thomas E. Ricks

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  6. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  7. Before the Fall, Noah Hawley

  8. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena

  9. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  10. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. Hero of the empire, Candice Millard

  4. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  5. No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need, Naomi Klein

  6. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  7. Grunt, Mary Roach

  8. Originals, Adam Grant

  9. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  10. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

MASS MARKET

  1. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  2. Night School, Lee Child

  3. 1984, George Orwell

  4. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  5. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  6. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  7. Foreign Agent, Brad Thor

  8. Home, Harlan Coben

  9. End of Watch, Stephen King

  10. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  4. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  8. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

  9. The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin

  10. How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. Once and for All, Sarah Dessen

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  7. Crazy House, James Patterson

  8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  9. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  10. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)

  2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss

  3. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  5. Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney

  6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak

  8. The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (Illus.)

  9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  10. I Love My Daddy, Sebastien Braun