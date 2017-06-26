Jerome Co-op to celebrate Hotel Jerome’s 100th birthday in July

The old Hotel Jerome is King of the hill -- Cleopatra Hill, that is.

The venerated, showplace built in 1917 (with indoor bathrooms!) still sits firmly planted on its solid foundation – the first building in the USA to be constructed of poured concrete. The views from its top floors include the nearby foothills where the exact geographic center of the state of Arizona is located.

The Jerome Artists Co-op will be celebrating 100 years of history of the much loved Hotel Jerome in their Summer Membership show, “Celebrating 100 Years.” The Show will open on July 1st in conjunction with the Saturday Art Walk, and run through July 26.

On the ground floor of the Hotel Jerome, visitors will find the juried displays of the current 38 member/artists of the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery who are responsible for all aspects of the gallery business. The artists will also be celebrating their own longevity as a co-op of 21 years.

The dream of creating a cooperative art gallery in Jerome took flight in February of 1996 when a space in the Hotel Jerome- which is owned by the town- became available.

Four months later, with the able help of a local accountant named Norrie Benjamin, a group of 20 dedicated people – only 12 of whom were displaying artists, agreed to become partners in the new endeavor and put $100 each into the till.

Documents were signed, and in the words of one of the founding members, Anne Bassett, “with a great deal of courage… a lot of curiosity and community support,” an official working cooperative gallery was born.

Other founding members who are still in the gallery are Manager Rex Peters, Jim Rome and Brice Wood.

Join the artists and the town in Celebrating 100 Years on Saturday, July 1st from 5-8 p.m. in the Hotel Jerome, 502 Main Street, Jerome.

Save the date: a RAISE the ROOF benefit will be hosted by the Jerome Co-op on July 29th from 5-8.

The event will feature raffle items from Jerome businesses, a Silent Auction for bidding on donated local art, food, drinks and live music. It’s time to replace the familiar rain buckets inside and help the town put a new roof on 100 year old Hotel Jerome/

Info@jeromecoop.com www.jeromecoop.com (928) 639 4276