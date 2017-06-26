Kaleidoscopes will lend color at Clemenceau Museum

The Verde Historical Society invites the public to a presentation about kaleidoscopes by Ellen Gramme on June 30 at 1 pm at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.



The museum is located at 1 N. Willard in Cottonwood. Gramme will explain the history, types, and construction of kaleidoscopes and have samples on hand for participants to view.

Ellen Gramme began collecting kaleidoscopes in the farmer’s markets of New York and Pennsylvania in the late 80s. Since then her collection has expanded in numbers and origins. Some of her kaleidoscopes were acquired from as far away as Japan and China.



The Last Friday of the Month series will go on summer hiatus in July and August, but return in September.



For more information about the series and other events at the museum, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.