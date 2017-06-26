New Music: June 28, 2017

Lapalux – Ruinism

Brainfeeder

Lapalux, also known as producer Stuart Howard, returns to Brainfeeder this summer with Ruinism, his third album and first recorded entirely with hardware.

Lapalux does the smart thing here and gets out of the way for the vaguely Björk-esque vocals of JFDR, for whom this song is a lovely showcase.

Backed by scattered pops and hisses over the simplest of beats and a slowly-layering tapestry of synths, JFDR doesn’t give us melodies so much as thoughts, a few words at a time, keeping us interested but never quite bothering with a proper hook.

The album also features contributions from JFDR, Talvi and GABI.

Tracks include: Reverence, Data Demon [feat. GABI, Petty Passion, Rotted Arp [feat. Louisahhh], Falling Down [(feat. JFDR], Displacer, 4EVA’ [feat. Talvi], Essex Is Burning, Flickering [feat. JFDR], Running To Evaporate, Phase Violet, Tessellate.

The Acacia Strain – Gravebloom

Rise Records

The Acacia Strain will release their new album, ‘Gravebloom,’ on June 30 via Rise Records.

In anticipation, the band has teamed up with Revolver to premiere their new song, “Big Sleep,” which features a guest vocal from Kublai Khan’s Matt Honeycutt.

Frontman Vincent Bennett said, “I didn’t even understand what was going on when I first heard this song. Luckily, Matt did guest vocals and saved me the embarrassment.”

For the first time in its career, The Acacia Strain didn’t release a new album two years after the previous album.

Coma Witch came out in 2014, and while we know the band hit the studio in 2016 for both an album and the split with Thy Art Is Murder and Fit For An Autopsy, a new record just didn’t surface.

Tracks include: Worthless, Plague Doctor, Bitter Pill, Big Sleep, Gravebloom.

Floating Points – Reflections: Mojave Desert

Luaka Bop

Floating Points has recorded a new short film and soundtrack, featuring entirely new and unheard compositions..

Titled Reflections – Mojave Desert, the film is a collaboration with director Anna Diaz Ortuño.

“The project started simply because we were on tour with the band, had just finished FYF fest in LA, and had a week before picking up the rest of the tour in Phoenix.

On the way we stopped for a week near Joshua Tree National Park.

The idea was to go somewhere fairly remote and setup to rehearse.

It was peak summer, so we setup outside and would be playing throughout the day and night.”

Tracks include: Mojave Desert, Silurian Blue, Kites, Kelso Dunes, Reflections - Mojave Desert Continuous Mix (Continuous Mix), Lucerne Valley.

Sworn In – ALL SMILES

Fearless Records

With their Fearless Records debut, All Smiles, Sworn In weaves intensity and authenticity throughout their unique blend of heavy and aggressive music to touch on personal topics such as dysphoria, body dysmorphia, emotional masochism, manipulation, disassociation, and depersonalization.

Playing off the album title, the biggest theme found throughout the 11-track record, is the act of smiling and how it plays into these various topics.

Produced by Kris Crummett, All Smiles delivers a very emotional, and oftentimes painfully honest, work of art - ultimately bringing to light the hidden parts of oneself that you may go out of the way to hide from the world, and even yourself, and learning to love and accept the aspects of yourself that may be perceived as negative.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Make It Hurt, Don’t Look At Me, All Smiles, Helluputmethru, Mirror Fear, Puppeteer, Cry Baby, The Smiling Knife, Dread All, Closer To Me, Cross My Heart.