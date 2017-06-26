Sammy Davis returns to Bella Vita for remainder of summer

Friday, June 30, 6:30-9:30 p.m., marks the long-awaited return of Sammy Davis to the outdoor stage at Bella Vita Ristorante. Sammy is back from his travels and is set to perform each Friday evening for the rest of the summer!

All are welcome to sing along and dance to the grooves of charismatic Sammy Davis. He brings a warm, inclusive personality and entertains with a variety of musical styles including: R&B, Motown and rock and roll.

Having performed the nightclub circuit from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, Davis has appeared with The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters and The Drifters.

Chicago native Davis has built a loyal fan base in the Sedona area. With an energetic stage presence and contagious enthusiasm, he plays a cover song repertoire that gets the audience dancing!

Also at Bella Vita this week is the dynamic duo “Diversity” on Thursday, June 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. They perform the best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music; all with soulful authenticity.

Anthony Mazzella will enchant the crowd on Saturday, July 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. with his skillful compositions on guitar. Mazzella plays a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Sunday, July 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. brings newcomer Dan Vega to the stage. As a singer, songwriter and guitarist, Dan performs a unique blend of blues-tinged guitar.

With years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, he began his musical career as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX blues scenes. Dan has also been a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Live music on the patio at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months, along with a special late night menu.

Light acoustic guitar is also provided for indoor diners by Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. 928-282-4540.