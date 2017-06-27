Letter: Local lawyers provided excellent support to Library Law Day

Editor:
Every year the Cottonwood Public Library hosts Law Day, an event sponsored by Community Legal Services that brings in lawyers who give patrons free legal advice.
On Friday, June 9th the library had 74 patrons come to receive legal advice.
The library would like to thank the following lawyers for donating their time to the community: Martin Coleman, Michael Gordon, Shiloh Hoggard, Chris Jensen, Rex Mason, Lonnie McDowell, Adam Palmer, Sabrina Shaw, Ruth Szanto, Joe Waesche and Linda Wallace.
Many thanks to Legal Assistant Sherie Timlick of Community Legal Services for helping to coordinate another successful event.
Kyle Smith
Library Assistant II
Cottonwood Public Library
