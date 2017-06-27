Man accused of sexual exploitation to be back in court September

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, Edward Bernard Maloney III appeared out of custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a pretrial conference and possible change of plea.
Maloney, 48, of Cornville, was arrested in March on 12 counts of sexual exploitation. According to court documents, the charges stem from found videos of minors, under 15, engaging in sexual acts. He is out on bail.
Prosecutor Patti Wortman informed Judge Bluff that the state is waiting for a forensic report and needed no more than 60 to 90 days.
Maloney’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 25. Hired defense attorney Bruce Blumberg will be allowed to appear telephonically.
