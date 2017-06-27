Man charged with sexual abuse given three weeks to decide on plea deal

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, Lanny Sean Cramp appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai County Superior Court for a pretrial conference and possible change of plea.

According to a court docket, 46-year-old Cramp, of Cottonwood, is charged with sexual conduct with a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is held without bond.

Judge Bluff informed Cramp should he choose to take the plea agreement, he could face a maximum sentence of 64 years and six months. Cramp could face a maximum sentence of over 90 years if he is found guilty at trial.

Cramp asked Judge Bluff for “a few weeks” to decide whether he wanted to take the plea agreement. Judge Bluff said he had three weeks to make up his mind.

Prosecutor Patti Wortman did not contest.

The court is scheduled to meet July 17 for pretrial conference and possible change of plea.