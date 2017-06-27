My Hero: New puppy musings

I’m more distracted these days by potty functions and toys than I have been since my sons were babies. No, it’s not because of grandchildren. We have a new puppy!

I nearly fainted when my husband, Steve – not always the biggest fan of having pets – showed me a photo of the cutest puppy. Friends of ours own the parent dogs, who had a litter, and they needed a home for this little guy. We paid a visit and … well, you know how it goes. We named him Hero.

Our quiet lives now vibrate with an overlay of play. Hero tickles something young inside us, and he’s doing the same for Bella, our 8-year-old cockapoo. She hasn’t played this much with her doggie toys in years. Every day, we have ringside seats to games of tug-of-war. Hero causes me to ask, do I play enough?

We feel energized by Hero’s spirit of curiosity, exploration and discovery. He doesn’t miss an opportunity for a new experience or sensation, whether it’s a squeaky toy, a mud puddle, or pulling on my pant legs while I’m getting dressed. Am I as willing to pounce on opportunities that come my way?

Hero models staying present. Totally absorbed in the moment, something catches his eye, and he goes after it. There exists no future onto which he can attach a past, no anticipation about how something will behave. Am I as focused on what’s happening now?

We laugh a lot. Hero’s antics summon everything from quiet giggles to loud belly laughs. He tumbles over himself as he wrestles with a too-large teddy bear. He chases his tail. He scoots a ball around the room until it rolls under furniture, and then he collapses in exhaustion, a fluff of fur asleep in the middle of the floor. Do I relax so completely?

If we followed Hero’s example, staying in the moment, and not anticipating what tragedies might happen, we would have no anxiety about some imagined future, no sadness about some remembered past. We would love everything that came our way. Life would be like one big carnival all day long! Am I this in love with everything?

I enjoy watching Hero learning to surrender. When I don’t give in to his attempts to move beyond the limits of his leash, after a little struggle, he realizes resistance is futile. He cooperates and moves with my direction, not against it. Do I surrender so easily to where the flow of Life takes me?



When Hero meets someone new, he doesn’t hold back his exuberance. He doesn’t even try to contain his excitement! Am I as quick to let people know how happy I am to be with them – how much I love them?

Puppy presence fills us up, brightening our lives and making the extra responsibility of caring for him nothing compared to the joy he brings.



Dr. Marta teaches, writes and coaches in the Verde Valley of Arizona. She would love to hear from you. To contact her, email drmartacoach@gmailcom or call 928-451-9482.