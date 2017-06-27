Verde Heritage 1957: BECCHETTI COPPER CORPORATION

"BECCHETTI BELIEVES THE VERDE DISTRICT STILL HAS A MINING FUTURE"

"Don Becchetti is thoroughly convinced that the Verde District hasn't been mined out yet."

"He is so convinced that he and a group of associates formed Becchetti Copper Corporation and obtained an option to purchase 72 patented claims and 16 unpatented mining claims extending from a mile south of Jerome to one-half mile from the famed Copper Chief mine, a distance of about four miles."

"'I believe, as do many engineers,' said Becchetti, 'that if the first World War had not come along so soon after the United Verde Extension ore body was found, the Verde district would have been explored, and not exploited.'"

"'I also believe,' he continued, 'that the attempt to find another mine in the years from 1915 to the copper bust in the early twenties, has left a terrific scar of discouragement which has not healed, but which can be cured.'"

"The medicine needed, Becchetti believes, 'is a modern drilling exploration program to prove the many formations do or do not contain commercial ore bodies.'"

"'Until this is done, Mingus Mountain could harbor the very industry the Valley needs so badly today,' Becchetti said."

"'New' minerals in the area also offer a distinct possibility, Becchetti believes. He said his company's

claims contain a body of thorium and rare earths that will be commercial next year."

"'In finding and proving some of these ores, many tunnels had to be opened that had been closed many years. We feel that we are the first to see if these minerals were, or could be commercial after lying dormant from mining activity between 30 and 40 years.'"

"Becchetti plans to continue his campaign to regain the mining industry in the Valley." ...

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, May 16, 1957; page 1.)

"FLOTATION MILL FOR VALLEY SOON"

"Becchetti Copper Corporation will install a 50-ton capacity flotation mill in the Valley within the next month, according to Don Becchetti, president."

"The corporation purchased the mill at a Yavapai County tax sale in Prescott Monday. Replacement value of the mill is approximately $35,000."

"The mill is located at the Monte Cristo Mine near Wickenburg. Smelter City Iron Works will be in charge of moving and assembling the mill, either at the Clemenceau smelter site, or nearer the Becchetti holdings in the Mingus foothills."

"The mill will handle ore from the corporation's mines, and will also do custom milling for other small operators in the area, Becchetti said."

"Six men will be required to operate the mill on a 24-hour basis."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, June 20, 1957; page 1.)

"COPPER ORE"

"Definite diamond drilling information on the Becchetti Copper Corporation holdings on Mingus Mountain was hard to come by this week for The Verde Independent."

"One published report told of a 24-foot ore body of 20 to 23 percent grade chalcopyrite copper ore. Another report was circulating that a 158-foot core averaged between six and eight percent."

"A. D. Becchetti, president of the corporation, could not be contacted yesterday to confirm these figures."

"Two weeks ago Becchetti announced that a $25,000 diamond drilling operation was planned for the property. Drilling is being done by the Sierra Diamond Drilling Company of Phoenix."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, August 22, 1957; page 1.)

